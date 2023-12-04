ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It might be hard to imagine going outside for a swim in early December, but Albany officials are looking forward to hot summer days when people in the South End will be looking for somewhere to cool off. Mayor Kathy Sheehan is eyeing July 4, 2025 as a grand opening for the new Lincoln Park pool.

With golden sledgehammers, city officials kicked off the demolition phase of the existing pool, which has had structural issues over the years.

“The water department kept this pool full for years, even though it leaks half a million gallons of water a day,” Mayor Sheehan said.

After receiving public input, the city announced plans for the upcoming facility that includes significant upgrades, including a half-size Olympic lap pool, splash pad, waterslide, and a second set of restrooms.

The Business for Good Foundation is donating $1 million toward the construction of the new pool, and is pledging to encourage other philanthropists to donate as well.

“The kids in downtown Albany deserve to have the same type of summer facility, playgrounds, rec areas that a lot of kids in the suburbs have,” said Business for Good Co-Founder Ed Mitzen.

“We’ll be looking at other resources at the state and federal level to help pay for this,” Sheehan said, “it’s going to be a year and a half-long process, so I’m cautiously optimistic we’ll be able to raise even more money so that the burden on the taxpayer is as little as possible.

After demolition of the old pool this winter, construction will start in the spring.