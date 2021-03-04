Mutated COVID-19 strains identified from patients at Rochester Regional Health

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Regional Health officials are warning the public not to relax when it comes to COVID-19 precautions after four patients tested positive for new COVID-19 strain mutations.

The patients were tested back in January and February, officials say.

Dr. Emil Lesho, an infectious disease expert at RRH, says the strains aren’t identical to the South African and Brazilian strains, but have a similar component.

“In order to be identical it has to contain everything that strain contains,” Dr. Lesho said. “It doesn’t, that’s why it’s not identical, but it has the one of the same mutations.”

Dr. Lesho says the more important thing is to get vaccinted. He says the more people are vaccinated, the less likely the virus is to mutate.

