STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Illinois who lead Massachusetts State Police on a pursuit from Charlton to Stockbridge along the Mass Pike Wednesday is scheduled to be arraigned.

The suspect has been identified as 48-year-old Kevin Oldaker. He was wanted on warrants out of Maine and Illinois for violent stalking, home invasion, and, sex assault. State Police said Oldaker was found sleeping in a stolen car at the Charlton service station around 7:30 Wednesday morning. After refusing to get out of the car, Oldaker sped off westbound on the Mass Pike.

The chase finally came to an end in Stockbridge after State Police deployed a tire deflation device. There was a brief standoff before the driver was taken into custody.

Oldaker was booked at State Police-Charlton and charged with the following:

Kevin Oldaker (MSP)

Receiving a stolen motor vehicle

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

Reckless operation of a motor vehicle

Failure to stop for police

Marked lanes violation

Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Carrying a dangerous weapon (knife)

Speeding

Fugitive from justice on Maine and Illinois warrants

He was held without bail overnight at the Worcester County House of Correction and is scheduled to be arraigned in Dudley District Court Thursday.