Massachusetts coronavirus update: Governor Baker and officials news conference in Boston Tuesday

Video
Posted: / Updated:

Watch Live at 12:00 p.m. on WWLP.com

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker to provide an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak Tuesday.

Governor Baker to be joined with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders at the Boston State House.

Officials will provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at around 12:00 p.m.

The Department of Public Health reported that there are now 112,673 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,519 deaths as of Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga