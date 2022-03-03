LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany’s Brad Malm has one superstition.

“Every time I get up to the plate I do the same thing,” Malm said. “I draw crosses in the dirt, I tap the other side of the plate, tap the middle of the plate and then I’m ready.”

It might be a superstition, but the plate routine is working. Malm hit his first home run in his first game, and hasn’t stopped since, earning the nickname ‘Bradley Bombs.’

“The fact that he has eight bombs in eight games is absurd if you really want to know what I think,” said UAlbany baseball head coach Jon Mueller, who adds 24 years of perspective.

“One of the most impressive things I’ve seen in terms of baseball, all the baseball I’ve played and coached,” said Mueller.

“I just get up there every at-bat, I try to catch a barrel, I try to be on time, get myself in good counts to hit and overall I just want to put the ball in play and hit it pretty hard,” explained Malm.

Adding 15 pounds of muscle, the redshirt senior’s crushed the second most bombs in all of college baseball so far this season, a surprising stat when compared to his four home runs all of last year.

“Even I didn’t expect it honestly,” Malm admitted, “but that’s not really what I’m trying to do. I’m just trying to take it pitch by pitch, game by game, and enjoy my time on the field.”

Malm is on pace to tie the NCAA single-season home run record, held by current ValleyCats manager Pete Incaviglia. The chips are stacked against the New York native though, playing in the northeast, in a big park, bad weather, lots of travel, sometimes seven-inning games, which means fewer at-bats. And it’s plain difficult to maintain that blistering pace in baseball, when slumps are not “if” but “when”.

“I expect that,” said Malm. “I just stick to my plan. I keep the same approach, and those come. It’s baseball. You go 0-4, you go 4-4. That’s the game it is.”

It’s also a game that’s evolved at the highest level, where a greater emphasis is placed on slugging every year. So for a shortstop to show that much pop, still hit .394, and only have five strikeouts, Major League Baseball scouts are paying attention. Mueller spoke with several this week, and another was at the game against Fairleigh Dickinson on Wednesday.

“I had this conversation yesterday with a scout and said, ‘He’s not a fringe guy. He’s better than that. He’s a premium defender. He’s a plug-and-play guy right away. Now he’s showing some major juice,” said Mueller.

“I just hope it can get me to the next level. I mean, that’s always been my dream as a little kid. I’ve always known I can do it,” said Malm.

And in the meantime, he’s soaking in the success.

“It’s very fun, but the best part is, we’re winning now.”