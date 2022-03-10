SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Champions aren’t made overnight. It takes hard work, consistency, sacrifice, and endless hours of practice. So when the COVID-19 pandemic hit two years ago and everything shut down, Frank Popolizio got to work.

“I knew there was a greater need,” said Popolizio, the founder of Journeyman Wrestling. “We had to be mindful that the mentality and the physical health of the kids was important. It was a big part of the formula, and I think through the pandemic we lost a little bit of that. And this was an opportunity for us to lead.”

Popolizio bought a tent, and set it up at his farm from April through October to provide a space for wrestlers to continue competing, but not everyone approved.

“We had a visit from the sheriff. They came over to the tent to tell us that it was unacceptable to be doing that,” Popolizio said. “But you know, I wasn’t stopping, [the wrestlers] weren’t stopping, and my only crime was building champions.”

The championship-building formula was primitive, as was the set up.

What asked what he thinks of when he hears ‘the tent’, Canajoharie’s Reed Douglass said, “I think of dirt cause you know, dirt gets on the mat.”

“We would go in the rain,” added Dylan Schell from Queensbury, “and we’d go ’til it was dark out.”

“The humidity made it awfully uncomfortable. It was brutal,” said Popolizio.

From mid-summer heat waves, to late-fall freeze, the wrestlers would grind through adverse conditions.

“There was one morning in the cold where it had to be like 30 degrees out,” La Salle’s Ray Hutton described, “and I couldn’t feel my fingers or toes while wrestling.”

“I think it was through that process that produced the mentality and the ability to go to another level,” said Popolizio.

Hutton, Douglass, and Schell were three of the wrestlers that showed up multiple times per week, and fought through whatever adversity faced them that day. From La Salle, Canajoharie, and Queensbury, different corners of Section 2, the trio came together on the mat.

“We were all chasing the same goal,” explained Schell.

Douglass specified, “The only thing we had our mind set on was really winning that state title.”

For months they showed up for themselves, and for each other.

“We all held each other accountable,” said Hutton

They forged a friendship beyond the tent. Hutton described their friendship as “one of the strongest bonds that I probably have,” which was on full display during the state championships. All three wrestled at 172 lbs. Schell won the Division I title, which came as no surprise to him or his two friends. Hutton and Douglass however, were on a collision course, and met in the Division 2 final.

“It was fantastic and it was also gut-wrenching because somebody had to lose,” said Popolizio

That somebody was Hutton, getting edged out in a 3-1 decision. Douglass won Canajoharie’s first-ever state championship and celebrated appropriately when the match ended. But the show of love and support that followed between he and Douglass was real. And special. Just like their friendship. Just like the tent.

“There was a common thread, right?” said Popolizio of their time in the tent. “We all worked together and we had a goal of building each other, and it worked.”

“We had three finalists and two champions, so that’s great,” echoed Douglass.