LIVE: Governor Baker provides update on COVID-19 and gets vaccinated

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Watch live at 2:30 p.m. on WWLP.com

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker visits a mass vaccination site at the Hynes Convention Center​ and provides an update on the state’s response efforts on the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday afternoon.

Governor Baker will receive his COVID-19 vaccination at the Hynes Convention Center mass vaccination site and after will provide an update on COVID-19. at 2:30 p.m.

Mass vaccination locations

Preregister for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at one of the seven mass vaccination locations.

Preregister for a mass vaccination location

Mass vaccination locations include:

  • Gillette Stadium
  • Fenway Park (moving to Hynes Convention Center March 27)
  • Reggie Lewis Center
  • Danvers DoubleTree Hotel
  • Natick Mall
  • Eastfield Mall, Springfield
  • Former Circuit City, Dartmouth

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire