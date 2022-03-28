ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The UAlbany men’s basketball program is under investigation following an incident that allegedly occurred back in November 2021.

The Stadium’s college basketball insider Jeff Goodman reported Monday that there’s been an ogoing investigation into an incident involving UAlbany head coach Dwayne Killings allegedly striking a player prior to a game in November.

News10 ABC reached out to the University at Albany athletic and communications departments seeking comment. The University did not confirm Killings’ participation, but did release a statement saying:

“In late February, the University’s Office of Employee Relations was made aware of an incident alleged to have occurred just prior to a men’s basketball road game in late November 2021. Consistent with campus policy and practice, the University immediately began a thorough and impartial investigation.

Because this process is ongoing, the University cannot comment further at this time.”

Killings did continue coaching into March, when the Great Danes went 1-1 in two meetings with Hartford. He is still listed as the team’s head coach on the team’s web page.

Neither Killings nor Athletic Director returned messages left on Monday.

Killings, a former assistant coach at Marquette, was hired over a year ago to lead the Great Danes following Will Brown’s departure. Killings guided UAlbany to a 13-18 record in his first season at the helm.