ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Twenty-six wrestlers will be crowned state champions this weekend, and if Tristen Hitchcock is one of them, he would make Warrensburg history.

“It would mean a lot, but I mean that’s been the goal ever since I was little,” said Hitchcock, explaining, “there’s never been a state champ in any sport in our school. It would be nice to bring home the first and hopefully bring home another one next year.”

The junior is the lone local one-seed in the state wrestling tournament. He’s competing at 285 pounds in Division II.

He and his teammates joined other Section 2 wrestlers Thursday afternoon at MVP Arena for a practice session before the first-round and quarterfinal matches Friday. It will be Hitchcock’s debut wrestling in the state individual tournament, but neither the atmosphere or the anticipation have made him nervous yet. He credits his calm demeanor to his experience wrestling for many years and playing football in big games throughout high school.

He says he’s going to do what got him to this point, which is a 43-2 record with his only two losses coming to Division I opponents.

“I mean, I’m exceptionally good on my feet,” Hitchcock described. “I’m a little small for a heavyweight, but I’m quick and strong, so I gotta keep the pace going and just kind of start to wear them out. Then once we get into the second, late in the third period, keep the foot on the gas and keep going.”

Hitchcock has a first-round bye, and will have to win four consecutive matches to win a state title.