GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thunder head coach Alex Loh wanted his team to take advantage of home ice by scoring some early goals to get the crowd into the game, but Newfoundland stole that playbook taking the early 2-0 lead. Adirondack could never climb out of the hole, eventually falling 7-3 at the Cool Insuring Arena Wednesday night.

The biggest highlight for the Thunder came late in the first period, down 3-1, when Luke Stevens laid out, twisting his stick behind his back as he was falling to the ground for a blind shot that would slide into the net to pull the Thunder within a goal.

They would trade goals with the Growlers in the second period before allowing three unanswered in the third.

Pete MacArthur and Jordan Kaplan scored Adirondack’s first and third goals respectively.

The Thunder returns to the ice for back-to-back games against the Worcester Railers Friday and Saturday night for ‘Stick it to Cancer’ weekend.