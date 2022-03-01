COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Greenwich girls basketball jumped out to a 21-6 lead after the first quarter in the Class C semifinals, and rolled over Berne-Knox-Westerlo 58-31 to remain unbeaten heading into the Section 2 final.

Sophomore Adrianna Rojas led the Witches with 18 points, while Norah Niesz and Grace Autiello combined for seven three-pointers and 27 points between them.

Alexis Wright tied a game-high 18 points in defeat for the Bulldogs.

With the win, Greenwich, the No. 2 seed and No. 4-ranked team in the state, will look to upend Duanesburg in the Class C final. The title game will tip Saturday at 11 a.m. at Hudson Valley Community College.