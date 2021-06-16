Governor Baker visits White Lion Brewing in Springfield to announce small business recovery funding

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker is scheduled to visit White Lion Brewing Company in Springfield to announce updates to the small business recovery funding Wednesday afternoon.

Governor Charlie Baker will join Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation (MGCC) President and CEO Larry Andrews to make an announcement regarding support for small business recovery efforts in underserved communities.

Officials will provide an update to the small business recovery funding at 4 p.m. 22News will provide a livestream on WWLP.com from White Lion Brewing Company that is the only event open to media.

11AM: Worcester County Sheriff’s Office located at 5 Paul X Tivnan Drive in West Boylston

Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito will join Secretary of Public Safety and Security Thomas Turco, Worcester County Sheriff Lew Evangelidis and Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance Commissioner Carol Gladstone to participate in a ribbon cutting for the new Medical, Mental Health and Intake Building at the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office.

3:15PM: Caring Health Center located at 473 Summer Ave in Springfield

Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito will visit the Caring Health Center Vaccination Clinic to highlight their vaccination efforts. Caring Health Center provides COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible. The clinic is situated along a PVTA bus route in an effort to make the site more accessible, especially for people who rely on public transportation to get around.

To make an appointment call 413-693-1015.

4PM: White Lion Brewing Company located at 1500 Main Street in Springfield

For the first time in 70 years, beer is being produced in downtown Springfield. The White Lion Brewing Company says they’ve begun brewing production in their Tower Square location. Prior to brewing in their own space, White Lion contracted with other facilities to brew its recipes.

Also in the works a downtown taproom. The grand opening will be held on Saturday June 26 from 11 a.m. to 9 a.m.