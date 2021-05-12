Governor Baker visits Moderna, provides COVID-19 vaccination update

NORWOOD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker is scheduled to tour Moderna in Norwood and to provide the state’s COVID-19 vaccination update Wednesday morning.

Governor Charlie Baker will join with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, Moderna Therapeutics CEO Stephane Bancel, Moderna Therapeutics Head of Manufacturing Science & Technology Paul Chen and Moderna Therapeutics Senior Vice President of US Manufacturing Scott Nickerson to tour Moderna’s laboratory facility.

Officials will provide an update on the state’s response of the COVID-19 vaccination process at 10:30 a.m.

As of Tuesday, there are 6,849,573 doses administered and a total of 3,005,473 fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts.

