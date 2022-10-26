PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito will be joined by state and local officials in Pittsfield Wednesday, to announce over $100 million in grant awards, made through the Community One Stop for the Growth application portal.

This application portal was made to support local economic development projects in communities across the state. This event will be awarded funding from 12 state grant programs, for local economic development projects in more than 150 communities.

These awards include the 2022 MassWorks awards, which is the largest grant program in One Stop.

Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Undersecretary of Community Development Ashley Stolba, MassDevelopment President and CEO Dan Rivera, Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer, and other state and local officials along with 22News are attending the announcement at Berkshire Innovation Center in Pittsfield and 22News will live stream at 12 p.m. on WWLP.com.

The Community One Stop for Growth is a single application portal and collaborative review process of community development grant programs that make targeted investments based on a Development Continuum. This process streamlines the experience for the applicant and better coordinates economic development programs and staff on engagement and grant making. It also reorients the State from a passive reviewer of funding requests to an active partner in economic development strategy, priorities, and investment.

The One Stop benefits communities in the following ways, as they pursue state funding to realize their housing and economic development goals:

Ability to be considered for more than one grant program simultaneously , saving time on research and applications to different agencies and programs.

, saving time on research and applications to different agencies and programs. Guidance and State partnerships, allowing applicants to receive key feedback before completing a full application, and allowing the State to holistically and directly engage with local leadership.

allowing applicants to receive key feedback before completing a full application, and allowing the State to holistically and directly engage with local leadership. Direct referrals to additional programs that applicants otherwise may not realize could support their priorities.

that applicants otherwise may not realize could support their priorities. Removal of redundant legacy program processes and questions to streamline the application experience

to streamline the application experience A broader view of community priorities , allowing the state to understand community vision beyond four corners of a single, discrete application.

, allowing the state to understand community vision beyond four corners of a single, discrete application. Collaborative review, allowing for State funding coordination and enhanced State awareness and support for community development goals.

For the FY 2023 Round, twelve (12) programs will be administered through the Community One Stop for Growth – one application door to access programs offered by the Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development, Department of Housing and Community Development, and MassDevelopment.