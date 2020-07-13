Governor Baker announces COVID-19 funding for special education programs

$16.1 million will support COVID-19 relief funding

BOSTON (Mass.gov) – The Baker-Polito Administration announced $16.1 million in relief for 32 special education residential school providers to support costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout the pandemic, special education residential schools remained open to support their students with unique challenges. Schools incurred unanticipated costs related to the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE), infection control measures, increased staffing costs and enhanced cleaning protocols.

The funding announced today is in addition to $3 million in funding the Department of Early Education and Care (EEC) provided in April to support the residential education school system. Together, this $19 million acknowledges the efforts of these schools to remain open on a 24/7 basis throughout the pandemic and the measures they implemented to keep their doors open and their youth and staff safe.

Earlier in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Executive Office of Health and Human Services implemented $139 million in increased funding through its existing system for residential and congregate care services providers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds were used for increased staffing, enhanced infection control procedures and personal protective equipment (PPE).

Due to the structure of the special education residential schools, they were not eligible for this earlier rate increase, but today’s announcement will bring them in line with the previous rate increases provided to other residential and congregate care providers.

To support Special Education programs, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has released Comprehensive Special Education Guidance for the 2020-21 School Year. The Initial Fall Reopening Guidance asks schools and districts to prioritize and begin planning for in-person instruction, while simultaneously preparing blueprints for both remote learning and a hybrid school model (a combination of in-person and remote learning), should local conditions change this school year. This document complements the Initial Fall Reopening Guidance by providing further information on supporting students with disabilities during the upcoming school year. It also provides necessary information in support of schools and districts, as they develop the portion of their reopening plans specifically related to special education. Earlier, DESE released its extended school year guidance to allow for special education day programs to open last week.

The total relief funding by provider is below:

OrganizationRelief Funding
Amego, Inc.                                                 220,552
Archway, Inc.                                                    45,745
Boston Higashi School, Inc.                                                 812,699
Brandon Residential Treatment Center, Inc.                                                 114,578
Cardinal Cushing Centers Inc.                                                 416,342
Chamberlain International School                                                 223,922
Crystal Springs, Inc                                                 513,850
Devereux Foundation                                                 329,687
Doctor Franklin Perkins School                                                 378,350
Evergreen Center Inc.                                              1,087,973
Fall River Deaconess Home                                                    28,353
Hillcrest Educational Center Inc.                                              1,275,323
Italian Home for Children                                                 273,360
JRI                                                 952,338
Judge Rotenberg Educational Center, Inc.                                              1,763,017
Latham Centers, Inc.                                                 393,634
League School of Boston Inc.                                                 154,355
MAB Community Services                                                    88,364
McAuley Nazareth                                                    18,220
Melmark New England, Melmark Inc.                                                 629,220
New England Center for Children                                              1,902,742
Perkins School for the Blind                                                    23,317
St. Ann’s Home, Inc                                              1,081,950
Stetson School, Inc.                                                 419,099
Stevens-Children’s Home                                                    88,116
The Guild for Human Services, Inc.                                                 844,602
The Home for Little Wanderers                                                 131,051
The Learning Center For The Deaf, Inc.                                                 154,850
The May Institute, Inc.                                              1,006,071
Walker, Inc.                                                 150,910
Wayside Youth & Family Support Network, Inc.                                                 211,454
Whitney Academy                                                 465,755
Total                                           16,199,797

