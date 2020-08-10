Gov. Cuomo: NY COVID-19 deaths hit a new low

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — On a Monday morning media call, Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave an update on New York’s coronavirus pandemic response. He announced that COVID-19 deaths in the state have hit a new low since earlier this year, with two deaths occurring as a result of the virus on Sunday.

“God bless New Yorkers, they’re doing what they need to do and we’ve made tremendous progress.” Andrew Cuomo

Governor of New York

In addition, Cuomo says the latest infection rate is .88%, meaning under 500 out of some 54,000 tests conducted Sunday came back positive. The continually low infection rate led the governor to announce this past Friday that schools are permitted to reopen.

Cuomo said Sunday’s 535 virus hospitalizations is the lowest number since early March when the pandemic began, adding that 62 patients intubated also represents the lowest number in months.

The governor said the New York State Liquor Authority continues to perform compliance checks, and that local governments need to take on a bigger role in enforcing the regulations.

“This is an enforcement issue, it’s not an informational issue. People have the information. They know,” Cuomo said. “I need the local government and the local police departments to do the enforcement.”

Listen to the audio of Cuomo’s call below, which also covers the school reopening process:

