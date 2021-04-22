Earth Day 2021: Here’s how NASA is studying the planet

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — April 22 is Earth Day, a day to celebrate the globe and to practice ways to keep the earth clean and safe.

Earth Day began in 1970, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Senator Gaylord Nelson founded the day to spotlight issues concerning toxic waste and toxic smoke. Twenty million Americans were a part of that inaugural day in cities all across the country.

A crowd of people gather near a large poster that shows a speach bubble from planet Earth that reads ‘Help!!’, on the occaision of the first Earth Day conservation awareness celebration, New York, New York, April 22, 1970. (Phoro by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

51 years later, Earth Day continues to promote environmental activism and sustainability. President Joe Biden marked Earth Day Thursday by pledging to cut U.S. fossil fuel emissions up to 52% by 2030.

“This Earth Day we’re working hard to lower our emissions & encouraging other countries to do the same. This is how we solve the climate crisis. Together. #RestoreOur Earth,” John Kerry, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate tweeted.

Leonardo DiCarprio said via Twitter, “Our planet is in a state of climate emergency. But there’s hope if we act now.”

DiCaprio said he will continue to demand credible climate action for himself and future generations.

Earthday.org, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the “environmental movement worldwide,” will celebrate the inaugural event with a live stream at 12/11 CST, here.

At 12:45/11:45 CST NASA will join NewsNation for a discussion on Earth Day and its programs to study the planet.

Some of the organizations initiatives includes observing the earth from air, sea, and land and tracking global changes over time. NASA says the data is used in a myriad of ways from “improving the planting of crops to understanding the impacts of sea level rise.”