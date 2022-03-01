COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Duanesburg girls basketball team held Corinth scoreless for the first 13:08, building a 23-0 lead en route to a 66-23 semifinal victory over the previously unbeaten Tomahawks. The Eagles’ defensive pressure set the tone early, leading to double digit points off turnovers in the game-opening run. Corinth didn’t score a field goal until the third quarter.

Madison Meyer led the Eagles with 24 points. Alex Moses added 11 points and seven steals, while Allison O’Hanlon notched eight points and seven assists.

Duanesburg advances to the Section 2 final as the No. 1 seed and No. 2 team in the state. The Eagles will take on undefeated Greenwich for the championship Saturday at 11 a.m. at Hudson Valley Community College.