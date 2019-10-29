Doritos Locos Taco review ahead of free giveaway Wednesday

ALBANY, NY — Want a free taco? Head to your nearest Taco Bell Wednesday afternoon to take advantage of their Steal a Base Seal a Taco promotion. You can thank Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner for the treat. During the first game of the World Series Turner stole a base for the Nationals, thus, giving all of America free tacos courtesy of Taco Bell.

On Wednesday October, 30th Taco Bell is giving out free Doritos Locos Tacos from 2pm to 6pm! The deal is one per person while supplies last. You can find all of the details and more information at: Taco Bell

News10’s Trishna Begam and 11pm producer Tanner Stewart couldn’t wait until Wednesday and wanted to rate the tacos to find out if it’s worth the trip. To find out their rating, check out the video above.

You can watch the Game 6 of the World Series Tuesday night between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros on News10ABC on Fox23 followed by your late local news.