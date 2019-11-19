DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Journalist Chet Hardin and NXIVM survivor Toni Natalie discuss book

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In this Digital Exclusive, News10’s Giuliana Bruno catches up with journalist and former Capital Region resident, Chet Hardin, and NXIVM leader Keith Raniere’s longtime girlfriend, Toni Natalie, before a talkback about their book, “The Program: Inside the Mind of Keith Raniere and the Rise and Fall of NXIVM” at The Sanctuary for Independent Media in Troy.

Hardin recalls the midnight volleyball game he had with Raniere, Allison Mack, and Clare Bronfman. He says it was a “threat” after he had broken the news that the Dalai Lama was coming to town to appear in an event with links to NXIVM.