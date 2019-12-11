Digital Exclusive: Inside look at Middleburgh Rotary’s Lights in the Park

MIDDLEBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In this digital exclusive, Middleburgh Town Clerk Brenda Lawyer shares insight on Middleburgh Rotary’s Lights in the Park, a new event this year.

The event kicked off this past weekend and will run for two more weekends, Dec. 13 and 14, and Dec. 20 and 21, from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. each night.

Want to find the lights? It’s located at Timothy Murphy Park, on Route 30 South, just outside the business district. During the event you can drive through snowflake lane, light tunnels, displays of handmade and hand painted characters, visit with Santa and grab a cookie or two for your drive home.

Donations are being accepted to enable the Middleburgh Rotary Club to expand and to initiate a community service based award for children in the school district.