ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The UAlbany women’s basketball team is packing their dancing shoes, getting ready to head to Louisville for the first round of the NCAA tournament.

“I never dreamt of this day to be honest,” said Columbia grad Grace Heeps, a UAlbany junior. “I was always so grateful to be able to play at the Division I level. I never really thought that this would be an achievable thing.”

The 16-seed Great Danes will take on the Cardinals, the top seed in the Wichita region. What will surely be a life-changing experience hits home for Heeps and Cabridge’s Lilly Phillips, who are now playing for the team they grew up watching.

“Seeing previous UAlbany teams make it to the NCAA tournament was very inspirational as a young kid. I was like, ‘Wow that’s awesome,’ Not a lot of teams get to do that, especially local and lower-level teams,” said Heeps.

The Great Danes won six consecutive America East championships from the 2011-12 season through 2016-17. With six straight NCAA tournament appearances, UAlbany took many first-round games to the wire, and secured the program’s first NCAA tournament win over Florida in 2016.

Heeps, an East Greenbush native who took in those runs as a fan, can’t wait to be on the big stage as a starting guard on the team, averaging 4.4 points per game.

“It just feels so surreal. It hasn’t really hit me but like, it’s pretty crazy that we’re going to be going to Louisville, and having this opportunity. So very excited,” she said.

UAlbany will play Louisville Friday. Tip-off time is to be determined.