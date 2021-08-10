Cuomo speaks live for first time since AG report on sexual harassment allegations

NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is speaking out Tuesday for the first time live since the attorney general’s scathing report on numerous sexual harassment accusations against the governor.

Cuomo: “There is a difference between alleged, improper conduct and concluding sexual harassment”

I have slipped and called people “honey,:”sweetheart,” and “darling.”

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” Cuomo said.

The governor’s attorney Rita Glavin also spoke Tuesday morning on the harassment accusations.

Cuomo released a pre-recorded response Tuesday denying all wrongdoing the same day Attorney General Letitia James announced the findings of her office’s investigation into the allegations.

In the week since, leaders and lawmakers from both parties have called on Cuomo to resign, while prosecutors from several New York counties are looking into criminal investigations of the governors alleged behavior.

New York lawmakers have also taken another early step toward possibly impeaching the governor.

The State Assembly’s judiciary committee met for the first time on Monday.

The committee, which has given Cuomo until Friday to respond to the allegations, will continue to meet in private through at least Aug. 23 to discuss hundreds of thousands of pages of documents and other evidence.

