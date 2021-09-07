Crews searching for two people after vehicle goes into Niagara River

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people are missing after a vehicle was seen going into the Niagara River on Tuesday morning.

Buffalo police say the vehicle was seen on a surveillance camera going through a railing and directly into the water around 7 a.m. After this, two people were seen in the water.

Crews then began a rescue operation at the foot of Ferry Street. On Tuesday morning, Broderick Park was closed to the public.

At the time the vehicle went into the water, it’s not clear if the driver was speeding, but authorities say the vehicle was driving directly toward the water.

As of 10 a.m., officials are still calling this a “rescue” operation, and not a “recovery” operation. That means the missing people could still be alive.