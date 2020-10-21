Connecticut officer kills dog attacking, dragging woman

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) — A woman was seriously hurt late Tuesday afternoon after a big dog attacked her several times in Enfield, Connecticut, causing an on-duty officer to kill it, according to police.

The Enfield Police Department said the officer was responding to a call on Spring Street around 4:30 p.m. when the officer saw the dog, described as a large pit bull, attack the woman nearby.

Immediately, the officer approached the injured woman while the dog was still biting her foot and noticed “severe lacerations/tissue damage to the woman’s foot,” Enfield Police said.

The dog’s owners were in the area and were able to briefly stop the pit bull from further attacking the woman by pouring hot water on it. Police say the dog then lunged at the woman’s neck area, bit her, and began to pull her back into the front yard of the property from the sidewalk.

To avoid any further injuries to the woman, Enfield Police said the officer “dispatched the dog.” Police did not say whether the dog was on a leash.

The woman who was attacked and seriously injured was treated by EMS personnel who were called to the location. No word on her current condition.

“The Enfield Police Department wishes to stress that action[s] such as this is taken only under extraordinary circumstances. This outcome, while unfortunate, appears to have been unavoidable from any further harm or additional injury.”

The incident is still under review, the department said.

