City of Oswego unveils new 9/11 memorial

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In honor of the 19th anniversary, The City of Oswego unveiled a new 9/11 memorial on the city’s east side, featuring a mounted steel beam from the World Trade Center.

The silent procession began at 6:30 a.m. down State Route 104 through downtown, ending at the Oswego Fire Department Headquarters on East Cayuga Street, the site of the new memorial.

Courtesy: City of Oswego

“Every year, the City of Oswego holds a special silent procession through our downtown and a touching memorial ceremony to honor and remember those we lost on September 11th, 2001. Now, we’re proud to construct and unveil a permanent memorial the Oswego community can use to appropriately honor and remember those lost, and recognize those, including first responders, who acted heroically that day,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “I invite the Oswego community visit our new memorial and use the display as an opportunity to honor those we lost, recognize our first responders, and to remind ourselves what means to be an American and to live in this great country of ours.”

The John D. Murray Fire Museum requested a piece of the World Trade Center in 2010 for the City of Oswego. In 2015 the beam was transported to the port city, escorted by police and fire vehicles to its temporary home within the museum building behind the Eastside Fire station where it laid covered in the American flag, awaiting its permanent home.

In mid-August 2020, construction for the memorial began. The mounted steel beam will be illuminated and is accompanied by a small fountain structure in front of the fire department’s east side station.

“This memorial stands as a testament of the service of those lost that day and hopefully a reminder to all of us of the common bond we all share as Americans,” said Chief of the Oswego Fire Department, Randy Griffin.

“Oswego has always been supportive of law enforcement and other first responders so it’s only fitting that our community pays tribute to first responders and victims from the attacks of 9/11. I thank Mayor Barlow, Chief Griffin, Commissioner Kells, and the members of their respective departments for their work on this memorial and for the wonderful outcome,” added Chief of the Oswego Police Department, Phil Cady. “Generations to come will know that the Oswego Community has not forgotten September 11, 2001.”