TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Burnt Hills girls basketball will get a shot at a Section 2 title, and Callie Chevalier will forever be a 1,000 point scorer in her career, as she hit the milestone in her team’s 53-33 Class A semifinal win over Queensbury Wednesday night at Hudson Valley Community College.

“It’s been a goal since I was in 8th grade to get 1,000 points,” said Chevalier who finished with 14 points, “and it just feels so surreal, especially because Burnt Hills basketball, you don’t think of us winning a sectional semifinals game for basketball. So it’s just really special. And to do it with like one of my best friends Carly is insane. I’m just really grateful that it happened.”

Carly Rzeszotarski led Burnt Hills with 20 points. She and Chevalier are also volleyball teammates. Three months ago, Chevalier recorded her 1,000th career kill during the Spartans’ state tournament run. She’s now the first player in school history to have done both.

She’ll get a chance to keep padding her stats when Burnt Hills, the No. 2 seed, takes on the favorite and seven-time defending Section 2 champion Averill Park in the championship Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on the same court at HVCC.

“[Averill Park’s] the champions until somebody beats them,” said Burnt Hills head coach Gary Bynon.