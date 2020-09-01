New York State Fair butter sculpture unveiled virtually

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While the Great New York State Fair might not be happening this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the American Dairy Association North East still brought a butter sculpture to the fair! The sculpture was unveiled virtually on Tuesday.

For the 52nd year, a sculpture was created. It uses more than 800 pounds of butter.

For the 18th year, Jim Victor and Marie Pelton are the sculptures and this year’s theme is “Nourishing Our Future.” It shows a dairy farmer providing milk to a student who is learning from home.

The butter used for the sculpture will be recycled after it is done being on display and will be used as fuel at a dairy farm in New York State.

On Tuesday morning, Lisa Porter of Potterdale Farms in Jefferson County, and also a part of the American Dairy Association of the North East, joined NewsChannel 9 to talk about the unveiling.

LATEST STORIES