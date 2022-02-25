ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Will Brown’s original expectation was to release the Albany Patroons roster on Friday, but after losing four players unexpectedly — two to Europe, one to the NBA G League, and one to family issues — he has extended training camp.

“What I don’t want to do is rush, but it really changed things,” said Brown, the team’s head coach and general manager.

Brown, who prefers to be on the court coaching, has spent much of this past week on the phone with agents trying to get the right pieces in the building. One frontcourt player arrived Friday, and another is flying in from Hong Kong on Wednesday. In the meantime, he says the guard play he’s seen since training camp opened Sunday is high level.

“We’ve got a lot of guys that can make plays and can make shots,” said Brown. “I think our frontcourt by the time we get to game one will be pretty good. I think that because I’m bringing in guys late, they’re a little out of shape, but it won’t be for a lack of talent. Our biggest challenge right now is getting all these guys who are gifted offensively to embrace the defensive side of the ball.”

That challenge goes along with completing his roster, and signing the players he needs before their first game, which is next Friday, March 4.