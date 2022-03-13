CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — March is Women’s History Month, highlighting the contributions of women to society both years ago, and today. Capital Region BOCES is celebrating by shining a spotlight on women in the trades.

BOCES held a luncheon to connect career and technical school students with women in the trades, including an engineer, an independent contractor, and a truck repair shop owner. Samantha Travis, a carpenter and author of “The House That She Built,” said she always knew she wanted to work in her trade, and that the variety and practical application of carpentry made sense to her.

When Travis met with students on the Schoharie campus, she encouraged the students to “truly get out there and give what you want a try.” The Women in Trades Week activities at BOCES encouraged women and all students to enter the skilled trades and help the regional and state economies expand.

BOCES has lots of students working to become women in the trades. Whether it’s building, welding, heating, ventilation, or refrigeration, the role women play in these fields is notable. Current career and technical school students say they enjoy challenging perceptions by pursuing nontraditional careers they are passionate about.