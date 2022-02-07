Big Game Bound: Bengals legend, Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz gives his take on former team’s chances

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Super Bowl week officially kicks off today with the first media availabilities with coaches and players and so does Big Game Bound’s daily livestream.

Chris Hagan and Jarrett Payton will be at SoFi Stadium every day this week leading fans up to Super Bowl LVI between the Bengals and Rams. They’ll have analysis and special guests beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

First up will be Hall of Fame offensive tackle Anthony Munoz. The Bengals legend gives his take on his former team’s chances on Sunday and being the recipient of the 1991 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.