NEW BALTIMORE, (NEWS10) – Multiple fire crews responded to a barn fire on Route 26 in New Baltimore. Medway-Grapeville Fire Station was dispatched to the fire at around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 22.

The fire was a fully involved two-story barn/garage. The fire was controlled and in the overhaul stage after around 30 minutes.

Standing by on scene was the Town of Coxsackie Ambulance and Greene EMS.