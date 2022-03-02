TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Averill Park girls basketball is one win away from claiming its eighth straight Section 2 title after beating Catholic Central 77-50 in the Class A semifinal Wednesday night at Hudson Valley Community College.

The Warriors’ “big three” of Amelia Wood (24), Michelina Lombardi (14), and Taylor Holohan (22) combined to score 60 points, leading the seven-time defending champion into Saturday’s championship against Burnt Hills. The two teams have squared off twice already this season, with Averill Park winning both matchups by eight points each on their home court.

The Class A final tips off at 2:30 p.m. at HVCC.