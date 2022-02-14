AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In their final crack at Shenendehowa, Averill Park seniors Amelia Wood and Michelina Lombardi combined to score more than half of the Warriors’ points as they held on to beat the Lady Plainsmen 51-50 at home. Wood secured a game-clinching steal in the final seconds on a Shen inbounds pass under their own bucket.

“It definitely meant a lot,” said Wood, who celebrated by jumping up and down with her team after the final buzzer. “I mean, my past five years I’ve been on varsity, we haven’t beat Shen. So Michelina and I wanted to come out with a win tonight. Shen’s a really good team and they have a very good coach, so they’re a very competitive team and we knew we had to come out and compete today. And we got the win.”

It was a non-league game with little meaning in the standings, but the regular-season finale boosted Averill Park’s confidence heading into sectionals.

“Shen has been the best in Section 2 by a lot and they’re the standard,” said Averill Park head coach Sean Organ, who praised the Lady Plainsmen program. “We would kind of measure our progress by how we play against them. Our kids were excited.”

Averill Park dropped the first meeting against Shenendehowa this season, in which the Warriors were shorthanded. Lombardi was among the players missing in that matchup, but the senior was back on the court Monday night.

Wood scored a team-high 18 points in the win, tied with Shenendehowa senior Jillian Huerter’s 18 in defeat.

The Warriors will have more than a week before their next game, which will begin their quest for an eighth straight Section 2 title.