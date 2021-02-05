Attorneys for NY-22 candidates head back to court Friday; follow updates here

(WSYR-TV) — Attorneys for Anthony Brindisi and Claudia Tenney head back to court Friday morning, continuing the battle for New York’s 22nd Congressional District.

More than 90 days since the election, all but one county has finalized its results. Oneida County has been ordered to not certify its results with New York State until the campaigns have a chance to argue over a request from Brindisi’s team made for a recount.

State Supreme Court Justice Scott DelConte admitted concern that certification could send one of the candidates to Washington before a higher court has the chance to hear the case.

Earlier this week, Tenney softly declared victory when she says she emerged with a 123 vote lead.