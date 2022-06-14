COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Alleycats’ 12U and 13U girls soccer teams are champions, after winning the State Cup. Now they’re preparing for a run at the USYS Eastern Regional Championships in West Virginia next week.

“It is a special moment for these girls to be able to go there,” said the Alleycats’ Youth Academy Director Kory Galuski. “No one ever says that you’re going to get back there. So to go there and experience it, that’s what it’s about.”

The team of 11-and-12-year-olds said their goal is to win, and they feel like they can do it “if [they] stay positive.”

“We could always just go beat everybody if we work together number one, and we talk, nothing negative,” said Payton Galuski, a player on both the 12U and 13U teams.

The Alleycats will start pool play June 26, and after three games in three days, they’ll know whether they’ve done enough to make the semifinals.

The players’ families are fully funding this trip. If you’re interested in helping out, you can make a donation to the “Alleycats Soccer Club” by writing a check and sending it to:

Afrim’s Sports Park

969 Albany Shaker Rd.

Colonie, NY 12205

“We have good confidence that we want to go on to win this,” said Kory Galuski. “That’s our ultimate goal. We believe we have the kids and the kids believe that they can do it.”