Abducted Spencerport woman found safe, police searching for armed suspect

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — A Spencerport woman who was abducted Tuesday evening has been found safe, New York State Police officials announced Wednesday morning.

Authorities say 43-year-old Jessica Northrup was abducted by 52-year-old Paul Collen around 7 p.m. Tuesday in Spencerport. Police reported Northrup was found safe around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday after she was able to drive herself to a police station around 6 a.m.

Police say Northrup is being treated at Strong Memorial Hospital, is expected to fully recover, and is cooperating with the investigation.

Collen remains at large, according to officials, and they say he’s believed to be armed and dangerous. Ogden police have advised nearby residents to take shelter.

Collen was driving a white Dodge Journey with license plate: JLT6818. He is described as 5’11’, 210 pounds with blue eyes:

An investigation and search began on Tuesday after officers were alerted of several people who heard a woman screaming for help.

According to Ogden Police Department, the area of Manitou and Ogden-Parma Town Line Roads reopened to traffic shortly before 8 a.m. as law enforcement narrowed their search to Maple Glen Trail, a private dead-end road.

State police ask if anyone that has information on this case to call 911 and avoid contact with the vehicle.

