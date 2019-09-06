9/6/19: Beautiful Weekend Ahead, Chance Shower?

Today will be a lot like Thursday with a beautiful & cool forecast but we’ll see more clouds Albany-south with the clouds coming off of Hurricane Dorian. The farther north you travel, you’ll find more bright sunshine!

We can’t completely rule out a spotty shower or two this evening as the sunsets but most of us will be able to dodge raindrops until a couple chance showers Saturday.

Saturday will still feature a mix of sun & clouds but by the late afternoon & early evening we just can’t rule out a spotty shower. This is a great looking & feeling weekend if you like the cooler temperatures…

All eyes on Hurricane Dorian that has weakened to a Category 1 storm with sustained winds just under 100mph but it’s moving at 15 mph and is just south of Morehead City, North Carolina. The flash flooding threats, deadly storm surges of 5-7 FT and intense rain & damaging winds with numerous spin-ups are the continued concerns and aftermath of this massive storm.

So the take-away from this weekend is that it’s quite great & cool. While it’s not completely dry-it’s just a stray shower or two tonight with a couple shower chances tomorrow by the late afternoon. Most of us will get lots of dry time until showers are likely late Tuesday night-Wednesday.