9/5/19: Gorgeous Thursday Starts a Stretch of Sunny, Dry & Beautiful Days

Today will be a beautiful & sun-filled day after a little patchy morning fog burns off. We’re noticeably cooler and that’ll be a trend for many mornings & days ahead…

Today’s clear sky will be the same call tonight so temperatures are expected to be even cooler with some backyards in the Adirondacks perhaps as cool as the upper 30s & lower 40s while we are close to 50° in the Capital District.

Huuricane Dorian is sustaining winds over 100 mph with gusts as high as 140 mph overnight into early this monrning. The outer rain bands and strong tropical storm force winds are already being felt in the Carolinas and Dorian making landfall in North Carolina as a potentially a Category 2 Hurricane is still a concern late tonight or early Friday.

The only effects we could see from Dorian is perhaps some clouds for the SE part of our viewing area Friday PM & early Saturday? We’re truly so lucky to see a beautiful stretch of sunny days and dry skies-we’re not forecast for rain until Wednesday! Notice the COOL nights & mornings with many backyards in the Capital District close to 50­° but higher terrain can be an easy 5-15° cooler than that!