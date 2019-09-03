9/3/19: Nice & Warm for Tuesday!

After a rainy Labor Day, nicer and warmer weather will return for Tuesday! You might not know it walking out the door this morning…

Thanks to drier conditions, we’re 5-10 degrees cooler across the region than we were Monday morning. Those dry conditions will allow for more sunshine, helping us warm up to the 70’s by lunchtime.

By the afternoon, temperatures will be approaching 80 in the river valleys. Expect mid 70’s in the hills and mountains.

Overnight we’ll cool down, but not that much. Winds will pick up and come from the south, bringing a bit more humidity. This will keep us warmer than average, in the mid 60’s It’ll also provide fuel for storms late rin the day.

The latest data says early afternoon is the most likely time to see rain. A few storms could bring isolated severe weather east of the Hudson River, including heavy rain downpours and gusty winds.

We’ll clear out nicely for Thursday, expect sunny skies and highs near 70. Friday, Hurricane Dorian will be off the Atlantic coast of New York or New England. While we will not see direct impacts from the storm, clouds wrapping around Dorian will lead to less sunshine on the last day of the work week. A few showers are possible east of the Hudson.

Next weekend looks incredible, with highs in the low 70s, sunny skies, and low humidity. Enjoy the fall like weather!