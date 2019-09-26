9/26/19: Mostly Cloudy, PM Showers & T-Storm

How beautiful was Wednesday!? I hope you got your fill of sunshine because today will be a mostly cloudy day with some breaks of sun possible? Let’s call that bonus sunshine. Otherwise we’ll find some showers this afternoon into the early evening with a possible thunderstorm or two? Keep that umbrella especially handy between 1-6PM.

We’ll hit our seasonable high of 70° around Noon so expect to find a cooler late afternoon as we start falling behind the cold front…

We’ll be drier after sunset and through the overnight expect lots of clouds to clear! That’ll set us up for a sunny Friday before a few more showers are possible Saturday afternoon/evening. Saturday PM is looking like a far cry from a wash-out but keep the umbrella handy.

Saturday is the warmer day of the weekend but expect sunny & dry weather Sunday as we keep it seasonable close to 70°. Next week doesn’t look bad at all just a couple showers Tuesday and perhaps Wednesday?