9/2/19: Not the greatest Labor Day…

Hope you enjoyed the weekend… Labor Day itself is shaping up to be rainy and dreary!

A slow moving front will bring wet weather to the Capital region for most of the day. While severe weather is not expected, a couple rumbles of thunder are possible this afternoon as heavier pockets of rain move through.

While most of the day looks rainy, we could start to dry out by late afternoon. Evening plans are likely good to go, especially northwest of Albany in areas expect to clear sooner.

High pressure will build in behind this system, bringing nicer weather to the area for at least a day.

It’ll also clear us out nicely overnight. More clear skies will lead to cooler temperatures, in the 50’s instead of the 60’s.

Tomorrow, expect more sunshine with highs in the upper 70’s approaching 80 in some portions of the Hudson River valley.

Storms are back in the mix for Wednesday. Expect highs near 80’s, with occasional heavy rain downpours and rumbles of thunder in the afternoon.

On the other side of that storm chance, the weather looks to be a lot more settled all the way through next weekend. Temperatures will be right around the 70 degree mark with low humidity. Aside from Friday, most every day looks exceptionally sunny.