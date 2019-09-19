Breaking News
Schenectady police issue BOLO during homicide investigation

9/19/19: Foggy & Frosty Start…Another Beautiful Day!

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Watch for some patchy dense fog across the Capital Region-it can be especially dense from Duanesburg to Albany & surrounding communities with visibility down to 1/4″ in some low-lying areas. Stay alert but as it burns off, we’re expecting another beautiful day!

It’s easy to see why a frost advisory is in effect from the Adirondacks, Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Rensselaer, Bennington & Berkshire counties. Many backyards in higher terrain are as cool as the lower to mid 30s. 40s elsewhere…

Dress in layers because despite the chilly start-we’re “thawing” to the lower 70s with lots of sunshine!

We’re warming up to near 80 Friday and we’ll find the warmer air staying with us for the weekend!

A few clouds can come & go through the next few days but we can still call for lots of sun until the clouds rule Monday. Fall officially arrives at 3:50 AM on Monday and that’ll be our warm but wet day. Not a wash-out but expect a couple showers (we actually need the rain). The couple first FULL days of fall look to be a little more seasonable…

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play