9/19/19: Foggy & Frosty Start…Another Beautiful Day!

Watch for some patchy dense fog across the Capital Region-it can be especially dense from Duanesburg to Albany & surrounding communities with visibility down to 1/4″ in some low-lying areas. Stay alert but as it burns off, we’re expecting another beautiful day!

It’s easy to see why a frost advisory is in effect from the Adirondacks, Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Rensselaer, Bennington & Berkshire counties. Many backyards in higher terrain are as cool as the lower to mid 30s. 40s elsewhere…

Dress in layers because despite the chilly start-we’re “thawing” to the lower 70s with lots of sunshine!

We’re warming up to near 80 Friday and we’ll find the warmer air staying with us for the weekend!

A few clouds can come & go through the next few days but we can still call for lots of sun until the clouds rule Monday. Fall officially arrives at 3:50 AM on Monday and that’ll be our warm but wet day. Not a wash-out but expect a couple showers (we actually need the rain). The couple first FULL days of fall look to be a little more seasonable…