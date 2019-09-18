9/18/19: Early Frost Advisory-Sunny & Cooler Wednesday

Brrr! We’ve had some cooler starts this week but this morning is the coldest yet with Frost Advisories for many until 8 AM. Frost advisories are in place from the Adirondacks to parts of Warren, Saratoga, Washington, Rensselaer, Bennington & Berkshire counties. Most are waking up with temperatures in the 30s & 40s.

Grab a sweater or jacket this morning with an overall cooler day with most flirting with a day high near 70°. Sunshine is plentiful again today & it’s so nice to say we’re staying sunny & dry right through the weekend. The warm-up is near as well!





It’s busy in the Tropics….there are three named storms in the Pacific and here’s a focus on the Gulf & the Atlantic. Tropical Depression Imelda will bring several inches of rain to SE Texas and LA with Hurricane Humberto is now a major hurricane as a category 3 storm. Humberto continues to move east away from us. We’ll have to keep our eye on Tropical Depression Ten-will be named Jerry. It’s still way too early for specifics but with it moving NW-it warrants watching!

Look at this beautiful week! We’re teased with a warmer afternoon by Friday and we’ll truly take on the 80s by Saturday & Sunday!