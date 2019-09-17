9/17/19: Sun-Filled Days Straight Ahead!

How great was Monday?! Get ready for some beautiful days right through the weekend!

Get used to the chilly starts where our Tuesday is starting especially cool with backyard lows in the 40s…Adirondacks are likely to see some upper 30s!

Despite the chilly start-we’ll warm quickly to a seasonable day in the lower 70s.

Sunny & seasonable afternoons will continue through Thursday before a warming trend takes over Friday through early next week! This is the last week of summer before Fall begins at 3:50 AM on Monday. Look at all these beautiful afternoons-we’re expecting to stay dry until a couple showers as early as Monday? Nights will become a little “milder” by the end of the week and into the weekend.