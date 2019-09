Good Monday morning!

We’re starting with some early clouds & a possible couple showers (especially south) of Albany before 10-11AM but we’ll find the afternoon brings lots of sunshine & dry time!

This week ahead is quite a stunner with high pressure in control to bring us lots of sunny & dry weather! The next few mornings will feature some cooler, brisk starts with pleasant afternoons. Temperatures are even expected to warm to the lower 80s by Friday-weekend!