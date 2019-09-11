9/11/19: Rainy start, much warmer this afternoon

Grab your umbrellas on the way out the door, it’s a rainy start to your Wednesday. Showers will push through the region over the course of the morning. A few rumbles of thunder are possible.

By lunchtime, the rain should be tapering off. Expect a few stray showers through the early afternoon. Then, breaks in the cloud cover will allow us to warm dramatically this afternoon.

Afternoon highs will soar all the way into the 80’s, about 10 degrees warmer than the average temperature this time of year.

Overnight, temperatures will cool off a bit more than they did Wednesday morning. Expect temperatures in the low 60’s to upper 50’s for most.

Thursday is shaping up to be much cooler than Wednesday, with highs ranging from the low 70’s in the river valleys to mid 60’s in the hills and mountains.

A few morning showers are possible as well, though they should be few and far between. Most will stay dry.

Friday looks phenomenal, with a cool start, highs around 70, and low humidity. Enjoy it!

Saturday could feature more morning showers, with highs in the mid 70’s. Sunday and Monday look dry, but warmer than average for this time of year.