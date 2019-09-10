9/10/19: Cloudy & Dreary for Tuesday

Expect more clouds and warmer weather today. A few showers can’t be ruled out this afternoon.

Withe high pressure over New England, winds are coming out of the south into the Capital Region. That’s bringing a bit more mugginess and will set the stage for some dreary weather.

By this afternoon, expect highs in the mid 70’s in the river valleys, and close to the 70 degree mark elsewhere.

Scattered showers and periods of drizzle are likely across the area, though not everyone will see rain. Thunder or severe weather is not expected.

Cloudy skies stick around overnight, keeping us significantly warmer than we have been over the past few evenings. Expect overnight lows only in the mid 60’s for most, and mid to upper 50’s in the Adirondacks.

Storms to our west will make it here by Wednesday afternoon. Warm weather will also take hold, with high temperatures surging into the 80’s.

Warmer weather will allow for some thunder with tomorrow’s storm, but severe weather is unlikely. Storms are possible from the early afternoon and into the overnight period. The heaviest rain is most likely Albany and south.

Thursday looks cooler and mostly dry, with the chance that a couple leftover showers impact areas southeast of Albany for the morning commute. Friday is the pick of the week, with temperatures in the low 70’s, lower humidity, and sunny skies. Rain is back in the mix for Saturday.