84-year-old Syracuse woman found dead; Teen neighbor charged with murder

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the death of an 84-year-old woman in Syracuse.

Officers were called to a unit in the 100 block of Linwell Terrace at the Grant Village Apartments in the Eastwood Neighborhood for a welfare check on Monday afternoon.

When they arrived, officers found the body of 84-year-old Eva Fuld. Fuld was a retired foreign language teacher in the Westmoreland School District.

According to court documents, the 14-year-old, Flud’s neighbor living just two doors away– who was accompanied by more than one other person — knocked on Fuld’s door on Jan. 21, nearly a week ago.

When she answered, detectives say in court documents that the suspects forced their way in, beat her in the head, stabbed her multiple times and then stole her credit cards, insurance cards, wallet and keys.

The documents state that the 14-year-old and his accomplices then stole Fuld’s car.

Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick said Fuld and the teen were strangers, adding it is unclear at this time why Fuld’s residence was targeted.

The 14-year-old is also facing robbery charges. Police are still looking for the other people who were with the 14-year-old when Fuld was killed.

The investigation is active and ongoing right now. If you know anything about this homicide, call investigators at 315-442-5222.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh released the following statement on Wednesday:

“I’m sickened by this tragic and violent act. My heart goes out to Eva Fuld, her family and all of her loved ones. A crime of this nature affects our entire community, so I’m grateful for SPD’s quick actions in the case. I’m in regular communication with Chief Buckner and know the Department is actively continuing its investigation. We must continue to come together as a community to combat violence.”