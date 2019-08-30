8/30/19: Bright & Beautiful Friday…Passing PM Shower?

TGIF! Today will be another sun-filled day but while being mostly dry-we can’t rule out a passing shower or two this afternoon & into the early evening.

This weekend will END with some showers but Saturday is your pick day given it’s dry, sun-filled & beatutiful! Sunday will end up mostly cloudy and while you’ll have plenty of dry time in the morning and early afternoon-we can’t rule out some showers sneaking in as early as 5-7PM with showers likely after sunset…

Labor Day Monday will have a few rounds of rain before a brighter & drier Tuesday. Wednesday may feature another shower but there aren’t any wash-outs in sight…