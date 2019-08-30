8/30/19: Bright & Beautiful Friday…Passing PM Shower?

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TGIF! Today will be another sun-filled day but while being mostly dry-we can’t rule out a passing shower or two this afternoon & into the early evening.

This weekend will END with some showers but Saturday is your pick day given it’s dry, sun-filled & beatutiful! Sunday will end up mostly cloudy and while you’ll have plenty of dry time in the morning and early afternoon-we can’t rule out some showers sneaking in as early as 5-7PM with showers likely after sunset…

Labor Day Monday will have a few rounds of rain before a brighter & drier Tuesday. Wednesday may feature another shower but there aren’t any wash-outs in sight…

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play